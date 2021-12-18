IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Acquired by Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.73% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000.

Shares of QAI stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.