Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $103.23

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.23 and traded as low as $102.41. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $102.44, with a volume of 18,593,624 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average of $103.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,417,000. TNF LLC bought a new position in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

