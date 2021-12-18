Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Down 25.9% in November

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,946,800 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the November 15th total of 3,975,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 491.1 days.

IFNNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of IFNNF opened at $42.36 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.97 and a 12-month high of $49.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

