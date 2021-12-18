Information Services (TSE:ISV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.59

Shares of Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.59 and traded as low as C$24.40. Information Services shares last traded at C$24.70, with a volume of 517 shares trading hands.

ISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Information Services in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.59. The firm has a market cap of C$432.25 million and a P/E ratio of 15.11.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Information Services Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.93%.

Information Services Company Profile (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

