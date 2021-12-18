Innova Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (INN)

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Innova has a market capitalization of $254,462.35 and $13.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innova Coin Profile

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

