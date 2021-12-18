Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.65

Shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.65 and traded as low as C$9.09. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$9.17, with a volume of 100,392 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$297.12 million and a P/E ratio of 8.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.