Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.94

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.67. Inpixon shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 2,162,276 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.01.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 269.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inpixon in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inpixon during the second quarter worth $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Inpixon during the second quarter worth $71,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inpixon by 23,663.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Inpixon by 104.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 106,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions.

