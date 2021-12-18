InsaneCoin Price Down 12.1% Over Last Week (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $133,611.61 and approximately $8.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InsaneCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.38 or 0.00278901 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00009696 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008371 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002966 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016921 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,985,427 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InsaneCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InsaneCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.