Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Insmed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,140 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Insmed by 33.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Insmed by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,004,000 after acquiring an additional 961,181 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Insmed by 92.0% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after acquiring an additional 861,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Insmed by 24.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,591,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,923,000 after acquiring an additional 716,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

