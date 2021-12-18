inSure DeFi Price Hits $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (SURE)

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $293.33 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One inSure DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00041655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007309 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

SURE is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

inSure DeFi Coin Trading

