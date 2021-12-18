Insured Finance Price Tops $0.0564 on Top Exchanges (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $20,170.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00053772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.47 or 0.08373851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00077859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,636.99 or 0.99766003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00050275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,122,056 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.