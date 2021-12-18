Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$196.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFC. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$162.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.76. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$140.50 and a twelve month high of C$178.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$165.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.52.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. Equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 11.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

