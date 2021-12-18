Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$196.09.
Several brokerages recently commented on IFC. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Intact Financial stock opened at C$162.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.68 billion and a PE ratio of 14.76. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$140.50 and a twelve month high of C$178.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$165.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.52.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
Featured Story: News Sentiment
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.