Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,832 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.6% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,644,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC opened at $50.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

