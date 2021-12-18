Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Raised by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 286,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,907,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $101,623,000 after buying an additional 42,263 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Intel by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 18,625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.