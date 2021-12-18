International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 19,081 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,318,201 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,659,392,000 after purchasing an additional 332,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,401,854 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $19,527,743,000 after purchasing an additional 181,637 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678,710 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,850,485 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,858,376,000 after acquiring an additional 173,823 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,247 shares of company stock worth $168,807,946. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $278.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $695.03 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

