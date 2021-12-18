International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $77,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $127.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

