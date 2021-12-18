International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Short Interest Update

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ILAL stock remained flat at $$0.65 during trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. International Land Alliance has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

International Land Alliance Company Profile

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

