International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM) Short Interest Down 25.0% in November

International Monetary Systems, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ITNM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of ITNM stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. International Monetary Systems has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service, and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

