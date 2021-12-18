Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,209 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 4.8% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $43,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $620.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $625.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

