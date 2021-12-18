Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $337.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $342.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

