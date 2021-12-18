Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 73.4% in November

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the November 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 682.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period.

