Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Up 73.4% in November

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the November 15th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.
