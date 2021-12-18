Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,687 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco by 2,393.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

