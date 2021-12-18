Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.61

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.61 and traded as low as $13.26. Invesco Municipal Trust shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 67,894 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKQ. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,232,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 207,174 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,282,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 407.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 187,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 150,489 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 75,433 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 49,380 shares during the period. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

