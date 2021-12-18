Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNQI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 44.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 581.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period.

Shares of PNQI stock opened at $211.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $236.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.20. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $205.41 and a 12-month high of $264.71.

