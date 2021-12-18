Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

GTO stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.