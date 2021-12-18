Iochpe-Maxion (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.93

Shares of Iochpe-Maxion S.A. (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and traded as high as $1.23. Iochpe-Maxion shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on IOCJY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Iochpe-Maxion in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iochpe-Maxion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $555.62 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90.

Iochpe-Maxion SA engages in the automotive business. The firm involves in the production and distribution of auto parts and railway equipment. It operates through the following segments: Maxion Wheels, Maxion Structural Components and AmstedMaxion. The Maxion Wheels segment engages in the production and sale of steel for light and commercial vehicles and agricultural machinery and aluminum wheels for light vehicles.

