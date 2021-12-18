ION Price Tops $0.0366 on Top Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 62.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One ION coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $504,300.97 and approximately $285.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ION has traded 29.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.85 or 0.00242595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.04 or 0.00543469 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00018080 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00070865 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,679,162 coins and its circulating supply is 13,779,162 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

