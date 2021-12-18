IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of CSML stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76.

