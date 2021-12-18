IQeon Price Tops $3.04 on Exchanges (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, IQeon has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $3.04 or 0.00006355 BTC on popular exchanges. IQeon has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and $1.49 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00041655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007309 BTC.

About IQeon

IQeon (CRYPTO:IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

