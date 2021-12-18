Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $381.22

Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 381.22 ($5.04) and traded as low as GBX 365 ($4.82). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 365 ($4.82), with a volume of 436 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 374.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 381.22. The firm has a market cap of £667.15 million and a P/E ratio of -39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.31, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

