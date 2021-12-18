iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,801 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,417 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,809.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,467 shares in the last quarter. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,915,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,135.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 855,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,490,000 after purchasing an additional 786,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,183,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,867,000 after purchasing an additional 671,244 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $150.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.94. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $158.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

