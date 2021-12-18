iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,390,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 886,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,551,000 after purchasing an additional 870,948 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after purchasing an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $54.04 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09.

