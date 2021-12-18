iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.4% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,029,000 after buying an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after buying an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,617,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,076,000 after buying an additional 437,721 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,739,000 after buying an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after buying an additional 3,961,067 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

