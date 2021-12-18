iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

