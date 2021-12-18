iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lifted by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 10.0% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $114.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.