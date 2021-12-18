iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $105.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.59. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.