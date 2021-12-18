iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in November

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the November 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

EMXF stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $40.69 and a one year high of $47.13.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

