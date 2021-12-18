iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Stake Raised by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $78.22.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.