iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Holdings Cut by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $11,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

IXG stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.60. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

