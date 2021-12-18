iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Stock Holdings Boosted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.29% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000.

GBF opened at $122.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.46. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.49 and a fifty-two week high of $126.24.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

