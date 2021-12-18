iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $133.01. 8,753,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,610,992. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.96. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $138.21.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

