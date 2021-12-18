iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 1.15% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 121.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 489,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 268,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,738,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 102.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period.

Shares of HYGH opened at $87.42 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.70 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.57.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.