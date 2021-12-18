iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Update

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the November 15th total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,443,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.12. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $110.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

