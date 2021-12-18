iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Position Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,208 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $34,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,153,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,734,000 after buying an additional 8,638,406 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,603 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFV opened at $49.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

