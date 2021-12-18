iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Fountainhead AM LLC’s Largest Position

Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 14.5% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $29,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $256.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $205.71 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.26.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

