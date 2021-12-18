iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $21,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,054,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $256.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $205.71 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.26.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.