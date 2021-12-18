iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Boosted by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,257 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $32,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $295.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.19 and its 200-day moving average is $283.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

