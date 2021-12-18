iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 117,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 60,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $70.27 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

