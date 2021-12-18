iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,851 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.37% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $303,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,434,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $100.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.53. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

