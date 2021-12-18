iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,647 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 8.2% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.17. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.06 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

